The Latest: Toddler dies when SUV crashes, rolls
A
A
Share via Email
TELLER, Alaska — The Latest on a crash near Teller in which a child died (all times local):
9:30 a.m.
Alaska State Troopers say a child killed in a rural rollover crash was ejected from a sport utility vehicle.
Troopers' spokeswoman Megan Peters says by email the 18-month-old boy died Sunday morning when the SUV crashed at Mile 47 Nome-Teller Highway.
The highway covers 72 miles (116
The driver was medically evacuated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
The names of the driver and child have not been released.
Troopers took a call on the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
___
9 a.m.
Alaska State Troopers say an 18-month-old boy died in a rural traffic crash.
The boy was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled near Teller, a community of 263 on Alaska's west coast about 72 miles (116
Troopers took a call on the crash just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday.
Troopers say the child was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.
The driver was injured and transported to a hospital.
Additional details on the vehicle and the driver were not immediately released.