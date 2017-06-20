Tropical storm warning issued for Louisiana's Gulf Coast

MIAMI — A tropical storm warning has been issued for a section of Louisiana's coast as a weather system approaches from the Gulf of Mexico.

The warning is in effect from Cameron, Louisiana, to Intracoastal City.

The system's maximum sustained winds early Tuesday are near 40 mph (64 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says some slight strengthening is possible before the system reaches the coast, either late Wednesday or Wednesday night.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the system is centred about 305 miles (490 kilometres ) south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and is moving northwest near 8 mph (13 kph).