Trump meets Poroshenko for brief 'drop-in' visit

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump met with his Ukrainian counterpart in what the White House called a "drop-in" visit to the Oval Office.

President Petro Poroshenko stopped by Tuesday for a brief photo opportunity with Trump following meetings with Vice-President Mike Pence and the national security team.

The president says it was a "great honour " to meet Poroshenko, and "a lot of progress has been made" in the relationship with Ukraine.

Poroshenko said he hopes the two countries can engage in "effective collaboration."