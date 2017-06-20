US shifts tone in Qatar crisis, seeks Saudi answers
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is shifting tone in efforts to resolve a diplomatic crisis between Qatar and its Arab
In comments Tuesday that suggested Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is losing patience in his mediation attempt, the State Department said it was "mystified" that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates had not yet made clear what they want to end their blockade on Qatar.
Spokeswoman Heather Nauert also questioned if the blockade is a response to Qatari support for extremism, as the Saudis and others claim, or results from long-simmering tensions.
She said Tillerson had held more than 20 phone calls and meetings on the crisis..
