Venezuela chief prosecutor to face charges as crisis deepens

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's Supreme Court says chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz will face charges as a result of a high court ruling in a move that is likely to further deepen the nation's political crisis.

The government-stacked court in a statement said it had approved a request from a socialist lawmaker to lift Ortega Diaz's protection from prosecution for allegedly committing "serious errors" in her role as the nation's top law enforcement official.

Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro say Ortega Diaz is being targeted for her decision to break with the government over its plans to gut the opposition-controlled National Assembly and attempt to rewrite the constitution.