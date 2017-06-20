News / World

Venezuela chief prosecutor to face charges as crisis deepens

FILE - In this May 24, 2017 file photo, Venezuela's Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz speaks to the press from her office in Caracas, Venezuela. The country's Supreme Court said Tuesday, June 20, that it will allow judicial proceedings against the dissident chief prosecutor. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's Supreme Court says chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega Diaz will face charges as a result of a high court ruling in a move that is likely to further deepen the nation's political crisis.

The government-stacked court in a statement said it had approved a request from a socialist lawmaker to lift Ortega Diaz's protection from prosecution for allegedly committing "serious errors" in her role as the nation's top law enforcement official.

Opponents of President Nicolas Maduro say Ortega Diaz is being targeted for her decision to break with the government over its plans to gut the opposition-controlled National Assembly and attempt to rewrite the constitution.

A defiant Ortega Diaz on Monday said it was important to investigate corruption by government officials and stop Maduro's attempts to concentrate power.

