Woman accused of faking cancer pleads not guilty to theft

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine woman accused of accepting thousands of dollars in donations after duping friends and colleagues into thinking she had cancer has pleaded not guilty.

Twenty-five-year-old Hillary McLellan, of Sebago, was indicted last month on a felony theft charge. She is accused of taking $10,500 raised to pay for her cancer-related expenses.

She and her attorney left the courtroom without comment on Tuesday.

If convicted, McLellan faces up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.