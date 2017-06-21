2 Angolan journalists charged with insulting the state
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — A prominent journalist and human rights campaigner in Angola says he and another journalist face charges of insulting the state for an article about an allegedly unethical real estate deal involving the attorney general.
Rafael Marques de Morais, who runs the Maka Angola news
Marques says his Maka Angola article about the real estate deal was published in the weekly newspaper "O Crime" by journalist Mariano Bras Lourenco, who also has been indicted.
The prosecution document says the two journalists violated professional ethics and slandered President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has been in power since 1979.