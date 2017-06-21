4 cardinals press pope to clarify divorce-remarriage stand

VATICAN CITY — Four conservative cardinals who publicly questioned Pope Francis' opening to divorced and civilly remarried Catholics are pressing their case and arguing that the issue is dividing the church.

In a new letter, the cardinals ask Francis for an audience, noting he never responded to their written request for clarification in September.

Francis published "Joy of Love" last year, opening the door to letting civilly remarried Catholics receive Communion. Church teaching says these Catholics must abstain from sex if they want Communion.