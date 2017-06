RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territory — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has mingled with ordinary Palestinians in a rare trip outside his West Bank headquarters in an apparent attempt to dispel rumours that he suffered a stroke.

The 82-year-old walked in the centre of the city of Ramallah from 11:30 p.m. Tuesday until after midnight, greeting passers-by, holding a baby and sitting in a cafe. The outing was broadcast live on Palestine TV.

Earlier Tuesday, persistent rumours had circulated about Abbas having suffered a stroke. The Palestinian leader, a smoker, has suffered heart problems in the past, but his doctors have said he is fine.