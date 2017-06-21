AP, Charlotte Observer seek access in church beating case

The Associated Press and The Charlotte Observer have filed legal motions to gain access to documents and lift a gag order in the case of a North Carolina minister accused of orchestrating the beating of a congregant to expel his "homosexual demons."

The news outlets' motions Wednesday are related to the case of Brooke Covington, a minister at Word of Faith Fellowship church in Spindale, North Carolina. She is charged with kidnapping and assaulting Matthew Fenner in the church's sanctuary in 2013.

The judge declared a mistrial June 6 after the jury foreman brought unauthorized documents into deliberations. The judge sealed those documents and issued a gag order preventing witnesses, prosecutors, defence attorneys and jurors from discussing the case.