Bereaved US dad believes Jordan court will 'render justice'

This 2017 photo shows the tombstone in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia of 27-year-old Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty of Houston, Texas, who died along with two other Green Berets in a Jordanian air base on Nov. 4, 2016 in circumstances that remain unclear. (AP photo courtesy of James Moriarty)

AMMAN, Jordan — The father of one of three U.S. military trainers killed at a Jordanian air base last year says he has more faith in the kingdom's legal system after attending court this week.

A Jordanian soldier has been charged with murder in the November shootings and is being tried by a local military court. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Bereaved father James Moriarty, a trial lawyer in Houston, said on Wednesday he believes the court "will render justice."

The 70-year-old Moriarty had initially been critical of Jordanian authorities.

Close U.S. military ally Jordan at first suggested the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying orders of Jordanian troops.

Jordan later withdrew this claim and King Abdullah II exonerated the American soldiers from any wrongdoing in a letter to their parents.

