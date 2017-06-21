Bereaved US dad believes Jordan court will 'render justice'

AMMAN, Jordan — The father of one of three U.S. military trainers killed at a Jordanian air base last year says he has more faith in the kingdom's legal system after attending court this week.

A Jordanian soldier has been charged with murder in the November shootings and is being tried by a local military court. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Bereaved father James Moriarty, a trial lawyer in Houston, said on Wednesday he believes the court "will render justice."

The 70-year-old Moriarty had initially been critical of Jordanian authorities.

Close U.S. military ally Jordan at first suggested the Americans triggered the shooting by disobeying orders of Jordanian troops.