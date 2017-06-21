Canadian dies in Hyder vehicle crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Alaska State Troopers say a 40-year-old Canada man has died in a vehicle crash in the Alaska border community of Hyder.

Troopers say Garland Stevens was the only person in a pickup truck when the vehicle left the roadway and plunged about 400 feet down an embankment. Stevens was a resident of the Canadian border town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Troopers were notified of the incident shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday.