Colombian President Santos visits France

PARIS — Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos praised France's constant support for peace during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Santos won last year's Nobel Peace Prize for his effort resulting in a peace deal with the country's main guerrilla movement, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.

Both leaders paid tribute to the victims of a weekend attack in a shopping mall in Colombia's capital that killed three people, including a French woman, and threatened to undermine years of security gains.