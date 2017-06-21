Egypt doubles capacity of ration cards

CAIRO — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi says the government will increase the monthly capacity of ration cards through which it distributes food subsidies from LE21 ($1.16) per person to LE50 ($2.77) in an attempt to ease the effects of hard-hitting economic reforms.

El-Sissi said in a speech Tuesday night that the government has taken several measures to ease economic pressure. These include increasing retirement benefits by 15 per cent , raising wages by 7-10 per cent and expanding the scope of tax exemption eligibility.