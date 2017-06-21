Fact sheet: 2017 BMW X4 M40i
2017 BMW X4 M40i
BASE PRICE: $47,600 for xDrive 28i; $59,250 for M40i.
AS TESTED: $66,995.
TYPE: Front-engine, all-wheel-drive, five-passenger, compact SUV.
ENGINE:
MILEAGE: 19 mpg (city), 26 mpg (highway).
TOP SPEED: 150 mph.
LENGTH: 184.3 inches.
WHEELBASE: 110.6 inches.
CURB WEIGHT: 4,237 pounds.
BUILT IN: Spartanburg, S.C.
OPTIONS: Lighting package (includes automatic high beams, adaptive, full LED lights) $1,900; navigation system $1,700; cold weather package (includes heated steering wheel and front seats) $950; 20-inch, M double spoke wheels $950; Melbourne Red metallic exterior paint $550; Parking Assistance package (includes surround view cameras and parking assistant feature) $700.
DESTINATION CHARGE: $995.