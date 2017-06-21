Germany: youths target Thai king with toy guns, no one hurt

BERLIN — Prosecutors say two youths shot at the king of Thailand with toy guns in a German town, but the monarch wasn't hurt.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun has long spent much of his time residing in Germany. Thomas Rauscher, a spokesman for prosecutors in Landshut, said Wednesday the incident happened as the king was riding a bicycle in Erding, near Munich, on the evening of June 10.

The youths shot at him from a garden, and later shot at his car as he drove past. It wasn't clear whether the king himself was hit, but no one was hurt.