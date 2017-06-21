IS destroys iconic al-Nuri mosque in Mosul

IRBIL, Iraq — Iraq's Ministry of Defence says the Islamic State group destroyed the al-Nuri mosque in Mosul and the iconic leaning minaret when fighters detonated explosives inside the structures late Wednesday night.

The mosque — also known as Mosul's Great Mosque — is where IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a so-called Islamic caliphate in 2014 shortly after the city was overrun by the militants and was seen as a key symbolic prize in the fight for Iraq's second largest city.

Iraqi forces launched a push into Mosul's Old City earlier this week where the last IS fighters are holed up with an estimated 100,000 civilians according to the United Nations.