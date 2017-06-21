Israeli general: 'Full force' in future war with Hezbollah

JERUSALEM — Israel's air force chief is warning that his country will strike Hezbollah "with full force" in any future war with the Lebanese Shiite militant group.

Maj. Gen. Amir Eshel touted Israel's superior air power and build-up at a conference Wednesday, saying it can deliver in 48 hours the same blow it took 34 days to inflict on Hezbollah during the 2006 war.

He says Israel must strike "with full force from the beginning" to gain air superiority in any future conflict with the Lebanese archenemy.