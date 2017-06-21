Monitoring group: Turkey bolsters its troops in north Syria

BEIRUT — Syrian activists say Turkey has sent reinforcements into northern Syria, possibly in preparation for battles Ankara is anticipating with local Kurdish forces.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says a column of armoured vehicles was deployed to the Syrian towns of Azaz and Marea on Wednesday. The towns, held by Turkey-backed Syrian opposition fighters, are on the front lines with rival, U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces.

Turkey, which first deployed its ground forces in Syria last year, sees Syrian Kurdish fighters as an extension of its Kurdish insurgents who have waged a three decade-long insurgency against Ankara.