Naked thief nabbed by Austrian police at Vienna hotel

VIENNA — Austrian police have arrested a suspected thief. But first, they made sure he put on some clothes.

Police say a naked man took a watch and money from a Vienna hotel guest after climbing through a window into his room, then was seen in the lobby before he clambered onto the hotel roof.

Fire fighters with a rescue net and an ambulance were called to the scene. But by the time they arrived, the man had made his way into his own hotel room, where police woke him and took him into custody