Parolee jumps 11 stories to death as he's taken into custody
A
A
Share via Email
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police say a parolee being taken into custody broke away from officers and jumped to his death from an 11th-floor New York apartment complex window.
Syracuse police say the man jumped late Tuesday night as he was being taken in by state parole officers for a violation.
The parolee made a phone call to a family member before his death. He was described by police as a man in his 30s.
This investigation is continuing.
Most Popular
-
Muslim community 'very fearful' after seeing rise in hate incidents
-
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
Man who filmed woman asking for 'white doctor' in clinic 'shocked' by incident