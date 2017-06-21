Philadelphia police mistakenly release rape suspect

Philadelphia police have been searching for a rape suspect who was mistakenly released after he was brought from a jail to a police station to be processed on unrelated theft charges.

Fifty-three-year-old Russell Alan Bryant was in the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility when he was brought to the police station to be booked on theft-related charges.

Bryant had been jailed since May 24, when he was charged with rape and other crimes relating to an alleged attack in October. The charges for the May 11 theft were filed Tuesday.