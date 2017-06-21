Police search for Utah man after 3 bodies found in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Police in Idaho are searching nationwide for a man they say should be considered "armed and dangerous" in connection with the shooting deaths of three women in Idaho.

Canyon County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says 60-year-old Gerald "Mike" Bullinger, formerly of Ogden, Utah, is considered a person of interest in the murders discovered Monday at a home in Caldwell. He has been charged with failing to report the deaths.

A sheriff's deputy found the bodies hidden in a shed after out-of-state family members called to ask that someone check on Bullinger and other relatives who had recently moved to the farmhouse.

The bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition.