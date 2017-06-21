Portugal is close to containing wildfire that killed 64
LISBON, Portugal — Authorities in Portugal say they have mostly extinguished a wildfire in the
Civil Protection Agency spokesman Vitor Vaz Pinto says that operations are being carried out Wednesday in Pedrogao Grande to prevent the fire from reigniting. He says that more than 1,200 firefighters are on duty at the blaze.
Cooler temperatures and weaker winds also helped firefighters make progress against a nearby wildfire in Gois, about 150
Portugal is due to observe a minute of silence for the victims at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT; 8 a.m. EDT).