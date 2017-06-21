Russia says NATO's drills near its borders raise concern

MOSCOW — Russia's defence minister says the security situation near the nation's borders has worsened because of NATO's activities.

Sergei Shoigu, speaking Wednesday on a trip to Russia's westernmost Kaliningrad region, pointed at the alliance's exercise in the Baltics as an example of NATO's growing presence in the area.

Shoigu added that the large-scale drills reflect NATO's "anti-Russian course."

He said the military will form 20 new units along its western frontiers by the year's end. Later this year, Russia and Belarus will hold the West-2017 war games.