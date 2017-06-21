San Francisco to ban sales of vaping flavoured liquid
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
San Francisco city supervisors unanimously approved a measure Tuesday that bans the sale of
Other cities have passed laws reducing access to
Sales of vaping liquids that taste like tobacco will still be allowed.
"We're focusing on
Chris Harihar, a spokesman for VMR Products, the largest independent vaporizer brand in the U.S, said he was not authorized to comment on Wednesday.
The measure requires another vote by the board next week, which is expected to pass. The law would take effect in April 2018.
Cohen, who represents the historically black Bayview-Hunters Point
"For too many years, the tobacco industry has selectively targeted our young adults with products that are deceptively associated with fruits and mint and candy," said Cohen, whose grandmother smoked menthol cigarettes for years and died of emphysema.
"Menthol cools the throat so you don't feel the smoke and the irritants and it masks the
Businesses that violate the law could have their city tobacco sales permits suspended.
Small business owners have said they will lose business because people can still buy the
"Those tobacco products aren't 100
She added: "Even at 15
The San Francisco ban is the latest restriction on tobacco products approved in California. The state's cigarette tax increased in April by $2 per pack, more than doubling the previous tax of 87 cents a pack.
Last year, Gov. Jerry Brown approved tougher tobacco regulations as part of a special legislative session on health care. The state's legal age to buy tobacco was boosted from 18 to 21 and existing regulations governing tobacco were extended to electronic cigarettes.
Federal law bans sales of
Most Popular
-
One Halifax area arena slated for demolition, others to be sold
-
Man who filmed woman asking for 'white doctor' in clinic 'shocked' by incident
-
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl