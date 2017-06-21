Serb nationalist dies in Syria as Russian volunteer fighter

BELGRADE, Serbia — A far-right soccer fan group from northern Serbia says one of its members has died in Syria as a Russian volunteer fighter.

The "Firma" group supporting first division Vojvodina soccer club says on its Facebook page that 24-year-old Dimitrije Sasa Karan also had fought in Ukraine with pro-Russia rebels before going to Syria.

Serbian police haven't immediately responded to a request for comment Wednesday.

Russia has supported Syrian President Bashar Assad's government in the Syria conflict mostly with airstrikes, but also with ground troops.

A number of Serbian nationalists have joined as volunteers, illustrating strong pro-Russia sentiments in the Balkan country seeking to join the European Union.