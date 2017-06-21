The Latest: Lawmakers pass teacher health care deal

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Latest on a Vermont budget deal (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The Vermont House and Senate have passed a teacher health care deal that will allow passage of the 2018 state budget.

Lawmakers gave final approval Wednesday night to the deal between Republican Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic legislative leadership that will provide savings to taxpayers through changes to teacher health care plans.

The Legislature is meeting during a special veto session.

Scott vetoed the budget and a property tax bill last month because lawmakers didn't approve a measure he favoured that would save money on teacher health insurance. Legislative leaders favoured a different plan.

The compromise would require school districts across the state to save $13 million in health care costs over the next two years.

