The Latest: Witness: Detained man 'blank' after officer hurt

FLINT, Mich. — The Latest on the injury of a police officer at a Michigan airport (all times local):

___

11:50 a.m.

A witness says a man led away by in handcuffs by police after an officer was critically hurt at a Flint, Michigan, airport had a husky build and a 'blank' look on his face.

Cherie Carpenter of tells Flint TV station WJRT she saw the attacker's face Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. She was awaiting a flight to Texas to see her new grandchild.

Carpenter described the man in custody as appearing "blank, just totally blank."

She and another witness say they saw the airport officer bleeding from his neck. Authorities say the officer is in critical condition.

___

11:30 a.m.

Authorities say the police officer injured at a Flint, Michigan, airport is in critical condition.

Michigan State Police said the officer was critically hurt Wednesday morning at Bishop International Airport. Airport officials posted on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no further details about the incident.

A witness tells The Flint Journal he saw the officer bleeding form his neck. He also saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

The FBI is leading the investigation.

Airport and police officials didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

___

10:45 a.m.

Officials say the airport in Flint, Michigan, has been evacuated after a police officer was injured.

Bishop International Airport posted Wednesday on Facebook that the officer was hurt but offered no details about the incident. The post added that passengers were safe and were being told to check for flight delays or cancellations.