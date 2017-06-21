The Latest: Panel signals legal challenge to Burgum vetoes

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on the North Dakota Legislature's reaction to vetoes by Gov. Doug Burgum (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

North Dakota legislative leaders have signalled that they will pursue litigation against some vetoes issued by Gov. Doug Burgum.

The Legislature's Legislative Management Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to pursue the litigation instead of calling the full Legislature back into session. Republican majority leaders question whether the governor may veto parts of spending bills in ways that change the legislative intent, such as deleting a word or phrases.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem issued an opinion on Monday that says the first-term Republican governor overstepped his authority on some vetoes he issued after the Legislature adjourned.

GOP Sen. Ray Holmberg heads the Legislative Management Committee. He says the 17-member panel will meet again to determine the specifics of a lawsuit before filing.

Burgum's office did not immediately return telephone calls for comment.

___

6:30 a.m.

North Dakota legislative leaders are meeting Wednesday to decide whether to reconvene the Legislature to override vetoes by Gov. Doug Burgum.

