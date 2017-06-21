The Latest: Queen Elizabeth II mum about Trump visit

LONDON — The Latest on the Queen's Speech outlining UK government program (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II did not mention the planned state visit of President Donald Trump in her speech outlining her government's legislative agenda. But she did say the government is looking forward to a planned state visit by the Spanish royal couple set for July.

The British government has invited Trump for a state visit, and the U.S. president has accepted, but the date has not been set.

There has been public opposition to Trump's visit because of his policies on immigration, climate change, NATO and other issues.

Officials have repeatedly said planning for the visit will go forward.

___

11:50 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II has outlined legislative agenda dominated by preparation for Britain's departure from the European Union.

The speech was brief — a reflection of Prime Minister Theresa May's diminished power following a disastrous snap election in which she lost her majority

The queen is carrying on with royal duties despite the announcement that her husband, Prince Philip, has been hospitalized. Prince Charles accompanied her for the speech.

Buckingham Palace said that Philip, 96, was admitted a hospital as a precaution for treatment of an infection.

___

11:00 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II will outline the government's legislative program with far less pageantry than usual Wednesday in a speech expected to be dominated by a discussion of Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.

The speech comes after May lost her majority in a snap election earlier this month, leaving her to head a minority government with no deal so far to insure that the government can deliver on its agenda. Normally this speech repeats key legislative promises made during the election campaign, but May is expected to omit the most controversial items of her election manifesto because they were rejected by a majority of voters.

___

9:00 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth II will outline the government's legislative program with far less pageantry than usual Wednesday in a speech expected to be dominated by a discussion of Britain's plans for leaving the European Union.

The program set out in the so-called Queen's Speech at the state opening of Parliament will include "a number of bills" intended to make Brexit successful, according to Prime Minister Theresa May's office. While the Queen reads the speech to lawmakers, it is written by the prime minister and her staff. May is promising a government "that consults and listens."