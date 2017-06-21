The Latest: Ryan: Scalise on 'road to recovery'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the investigation of the shooting of a Republican lawmaker and others at a baseball practice last week (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

House Speaker Paul Ryan says the congressman grievously injured in last week's shooting at a Republican baseball practice is "on the road to recovery" but it will take some time.

Ryan made the comments to reporters Wednesday morning. Members of the House were wearing purple-and-gold fleur-de-lis lapel stickers, a familiar symbol in Louisiana — Rep. Steve Scalise's home state.

The Majority Whip remains in serious condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center after a gunman opened fire at the practice in Alexandria, Virginia, a week ago. Scalise, 51, was struck in the hip and the bullet shattered blood vessels, bones and internal organs along the way. Doctors said he had arrived at the hospital Wednesday at imminent risk of death.

___

10:20 a.m.

The FBI says a gunman acted alone when he shot and wounded a top House Republican and four other people on a northern Virginia baseball field.

Tim Slater, the special agent in charge of the Washington FBI office, also said during a news conference Wednesday that James T. Hodgkinson did not have any ties to terrorism.

Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, was gravely wounded in the shooting last week. He has undergone several surgeries and remains hospitalized. His condition has been upgraded to serious.