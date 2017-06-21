The Latest: US-China talks focusing on North Korean threat
WASHINGTON — The Latest on high-level talks between the United States and China (all times local):
9.00 a.m.
U.S. and Chinese diplomats and
Secretary of State State Rex Tillerson and
The death of an American college student after his imprisonment in North Korea is threatening to overshadow the talks at the State Department.
The talks are intended to build on progress made when President Donald Trump met China's president in Florida in April.
The officials also will discuss counterterrorism as well as tensions in the South China Sea.
___
4:25 a.m.
The death of an American college student after his imprisonment in North Korea is threatening to overshadow high-level U.S.-Chinese talks in Washington.
President Donald Trump has been counting on China to use its economic leverage with North Korea's totalitarian government.
American concern is growing over North Korea's acceleration toward having a nuclear missile that can strike the U.S. mainland.
U.S. and Chinese diplomats and
They will also talk about tensions in the South China Sea.
No cause of death has been determined for student Otto Warmbier (WARM'-beer). He was held for nearly a year-and-a-half in North Korea before being sent home in a coma last week.
