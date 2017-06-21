The Latest: US-China talks focusing on North Korean threat

WASHINGTON — The Latest on high-level talks between the United States and China (all times local):

9.00 a.m.

U.S. and Chinese diplomats and defence chiefs have begun talks in Washington that are expected to focus on the nuclear and missile threat from North Korea.

Secretary of State State Rex Tillerson and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis are hosting China's foreign policy chief, Yang Jiechi (yahng jee-uh-CHEHR'), and uh-CHERR) and the head of the People's Liberation Army's joint staff department, Gen. Fang Fenghui (FAHNG FENG-wuee).

The death of an American college student after his imprisonment in North Korea is threatening to overshadow the talks at the State Department.

The talks are intended to build on progress made when President Donald Trump met China's president in Florida in April.

The officials also will discuss counterterrorism as well as tensions in the South China Sea.

___

4:25 a.m.

The death of an American college student after his imprisonment in North Korea is threatening to overshadow high-level U.S.-Chinese talks in Washington.

President Donald Trump has been counting on China to use its economic leverage with North Korea's totalitarian government.

American concern is growing over North Korea's acceleration toward having a nuclear missile that can strike the U.S. mainland.

U.S. and Chinese diplomats and defence chiefs are meeting later Wednesday in Washington for security talks. The U.S. side says North Korea will get "top billing" in the discussions.

They will also talk about tensions in the South China Sea.