UN says IS targets children to hold Mosul civilians hostage

FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2017, file photo, a child with severe burns, from scalding water, cries out in pain as a medic cleans his wounds at a hospital in the Zahra neighborhood of Mosul, Iraq. In a report Thursday, June 22, 2017, the United Nation children‚Äôs agency said they documented a number of cases of Islamic State group fighters killing the children of families trying to flee militant-held neighborhoods in Mosul. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen, File)

BAGHDAD — The United Nations says fighters for the Islamic State group are targeting children in Mosul to prevent civilians from fleeing the city as Iraqi forces push into the last stronghold held in Iraq by the militants.

In a report Thursday, the U.N. children's agency says it documented a number of cases of IS fighters killing children of families trying to flee militant-held neighbourhoods .

UNICEF says 1,075 children have been killed and 1,130 wounded since IS militants overran nearly a third of Iraq in 2014.

In addition to high civilian death tolls, the current fight to retake Mosul has also caused widespread destruction. Iraqi and U.S. officials say Mosul's al-Nuri Mosque and iconic leaning minaret were destroyed by IS fighters late Wednesday.

