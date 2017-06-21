UN says IS targets children to hold Mosul civilians hostage

BAGHDAD — The United Nations says fighters for the Islamic State group are targeting children in Mosul to prevent civilians from fleeing the city as Iraqi forces push into the last stronghold held in Iraq by the militants.

In a report Thursday, the U.N. children's agency says it documented a number of cases of IS fighters killing children of families trying to flee militant-held neighbourhoods .

UNICEF says 1,075 children have been killed and 1,130 wounded since IS militants overran nearly a third of Iraq in 2014.