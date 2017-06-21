UN welcomes deployment of force to fight extremists in Sahel

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution welcoming the deployment of a 5,000-strong force from five countries in Africa's vast Sahel region to fight the growing threat from extremists.

The resolution adopted Thursday was watered down to meet demands from the United States, which is seeking to cut $1 billion from the U.N. peacekeeping budget and wanted to ensure that the measure didn't open the possibility of new demands for financing.

Nonetheless, France's U.N. Ambassador Francois Delattre called it "a landmark resolution" providing "strong and decisive support" to Mali, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Niger and Chad in fighting extremism.