US conservative activist sues Polish paper for defamation

WARSAW, Poland — A trial opened has opened in Warsaw on claims by a conservative American political activist that he was defamed by a Polish journalist who described him as "Trump's man" and sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Matthew Tyrmand of the group Project Veritas brought the case against journalist Tomasz Piatek and Agora, publisher of the liberal Gazeta Wyborcza newspaper. Tyrmand is demanding an apology and 50,000 Polish zlotys ($13,000) he says he will donate to charity, if he wins.