Vermont produces its 2nd highest maple syrup crop

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont had another sweet season, producing nearly 2 million gallons of maple syrup, the second highest amount on record.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the number of taps in maple trees in Vermont grew this season by 12 per cent for a total of 5.4 million.

The USDA says producers were encouraged to tap trees early this season because of the warmer temperatures. The season lasted 46 days on average, compared with 44 days last year.