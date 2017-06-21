Woman charged in fatal Milwaukee arson caught on cellphone
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged a Milwaukee woman allegedly caught on cellphone video setting a home on fire where a 72-year-old man died.
The Milwaukee County district attorney's office on Wednesday charged 39-year-old Java Wright with felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide and arson.
Firefighters were called Friday night and found Willie Greer badly burned in a bedroom. He was later declared dead at the scene.
The video shows a woman pouring the contents of a gas can through a window. Flames erupt and the woman walks away.
Wright was pointed out to police on Saturday. The complaint says she told the officers: "I'm the one that did it."
Investigators found a lighter in her pocket.
Court records do not list an attorney who could comment for Wright, who remains in jail.
