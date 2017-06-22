AAA: More than 1.48M from Michigan to travel for July 4

DEARBORN, Mich. — AAA says it expects more than 1.48 million people from Michigan to travel at least 50 miles (80 kilometres ) from home for the July 4th weekend.

The auto club says Thursday it's a 3.3 per cent increase from the number of people from the state who travelled during last year's holiday travel period. AAA says the last time the Michigan travel volume for Independence Day weekend was higher was 15 years ago.

The vast majority of those travellers — about 1.3 million — will go by car. Nearly 65,000 will travel by air. Others will go by train, bus or boat.