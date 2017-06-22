About 5 per cent of world population recently used drugs: UN
VIENNA — A new U.N. report says about 5
The annual report by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime released Thursday also says the United States accounts for about 25
The world's population is estimated at over 7 billion people.
The new report says that of the almost 12 million people worldwide injecting drugs, 1.6 million are living with HIV and 6.1 million with hepatitis C.
