About 5 per cent of world population recently used drugs: UN

VIENNA — A new U.N. report says about 5 per cent of the world's population used drugs at least once in recent years and nearly 30 million people could be dependent on narcotics to the point of needing treatment.

The annual report by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime released Thursday also says the United States accounts for about 25 per cent of drug-related deaths annually. It says death rates there continue to rise, reaching more than 52,000 in 2015.

The world's population is estimated at over 7 billion people.