ACLU accuses Minnesota officers of brutalizing suspect

MINNEAPOLIS — The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect.

The group's Minnesota chapter released squad car video Thursday that it says shows excessive force during the arrest in Worthington last July of 22-year-old Anthony Promvongsa (prom-VOHNG'-sa). It shows a drug task force agent pulling over the suspect's vehicle, then kneeing and punching the belted-in motorist before pulling him down to the street and handcuffing him.

Police and prosecutors issued a statement cautioning the video shows only a short segment of an incident that began earlier.