ACLU accuses Minnesota officers of brutalizing suspect
A
A
Share via Email
MINNEAPOLIS — The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing law enforcement officers in Minnesota of a brutal attack on an assault suspect.
The group's Minnesota chapter released squad car video Thursday that it says shows excessive force during the arrest in Worthington last July of 22-year-old Anthony Promvongsa (prom-VOHNG'-sa). It shows a drug task force agent pulling over the suspect's vehicle, then kneeing and punching the belted-in motorist before pulling him down to the street and handcuffing him.
Police and prosecutors issued a statement cautioning the video shows only a short segment of an incident that began earlier.
The criminal complaint alleges Promvongsa had taken aggressive actions toward the cars of two officers, including swerving at them and tailgating one. The charges include assault with a motor vehicle.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Winnipeg boy, 13, left dangling mid-air on Zipper ride at Wonder Shows carnival
-
Thief damages window to nab bag of knitting supplies from vehicle: Halifax police
-
Racist incident at Mississauga clinic is sadly not isolated: Adam Kassam
-
Halifax, Dartmouth Sears locations closing as part of restructuring plan