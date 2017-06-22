Ally of Russian opposition leader sent to jail for 5 days

MOSCOW — A Moscow court has sentenced an ally of the Russian opposition leader to five days in jail for organizing a webcast of massive anti-government protests earlier this month.

The court on Thursday found Leonid Volkov guilty of violating the law on demonstrations and agreed with the prosecution's argument that Volkov "organized" the protests by holding a webcast. Volkov is the campaign manager of Alexei Navalny, Russia's most popular opposition leader who wants to run for president next year.