Attitudes, legal standards help make police convictions rare

PHILADELPHIA — In the three years since fatal police shootings of unarmed black people launched the Black Lives Matter movement, few officers have been charged and none has been convicted by juries in those deaths.

Jurors last week acquitted the Minnesota officer who fatally shot Philando Castile. Then on Wednesday, a jury acquitted a black police officer in the killing of a black Milwaukee man who appeared to throw away the gun he was carrying during a foot chase.

Experts cite several factors for the low number of officers charged and convicted, including racial bias, attitudes toward law enforcement and the challenge of showing what an officer was thinking in a high-pressure situation.