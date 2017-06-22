Auto club predicts record travel over July 4th weekend
DALLAS — Americans are expected to put down the TV remote and hit the road in record numbers for the July 4th weekend.
The vast majority of those revelers will go by car. But airline travel over the holiday is also expected to rise for the eighth straight year.
Travel industry officials expect domestic demand to remain strong, even while they worry that proposed travel bans and the prohibition on laptops in the cabins of some U.S.-bound planes could hurt travel to the U.S. from abroad.
With July 4 falling on a Tuesday, some workers will get a four-day weekend, making a quick road trip even more inviting.
Cheaper gasoline helps. Even though pump prices usually rise as summer begins, the national average for a gallon of regular was $2.28 on Wednesday — 4 cents lower than last year's holiday weekend, and down more than 7 cents from a month ago.
Last month, aviation trade group Airlines for America cited many of the same factors in predicting that a record 234 million Americans will fly between June 1 and Aug. 31.
The auto club defined the four-day July 4th travel period as Friday through the Tuesday holiday, compared with a Thursday-through-Monday stretch last year.
David Koenig can be reached at http://twitter.com/airlinewriter
