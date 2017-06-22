Bad weather hampers search for missing US climber
MOSCOW — The Russian Emergencies Ministry says the search for a missing American climber has been hampered by adverse weather on Russia's highest peak.
Steven Beare, a police officer from Littleton, Colorado, went missing while climbing Russia's Mount Elbrus on June 16. Mount Elbrus' summit is at 5,642
The regional branch of the emergencies ministry said rescuers have been searching for Beare, but the effort has been repeatedly suspended due to bad weather. Officials resumed the search Wednesday only to halt it again a few hours later when weather worsened again. The ministry said Thursday it has been suspended since then.
Colorado congressman Mike Coffman on Wednesday asked the Russian ambassador for all possible helping in finding Beare.
