British schoolboys don skirts amid shorts ban in heatwave
A
A
Share via Email
LONDON — Boys at a British high school have found a novel way around strict uniform rules banning shorts, as the country swelters through a heatwave.
The schoolboys at Isca Academy in the southwestern city of Exeter donned skirts instead of the officially mandated
Photos in British media show the boys wearing short-sleeved white shirts, school ties and the
Devon County Council spokesman David Beasley says about 30 boys turned up to school in skirts on Thursday, when temperatures dropped to a cool 20 degrees Celsius (68F) after days of much hotter weather. None of the skirted students was punished.
The school's headteacher, Aimee Mitchell, says in a statement that the school is doing its utmost "to enable both students and staff to remain as comfortable as possible."