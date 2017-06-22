News / World

Chile police declassify World War II-era files on Nazi plots

journalists film declassified World War II archives presented by Chile's Investigative Police, that unveil Nazi activity in Chile that sought to sabotage Chilean factories and destroy the Panama Canal, at a National Library in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, June 22, 2017. The Police handed the files, four books that cover the period 1937-1944, over to the National Archive. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

SANTIAGO, Chile — The Chilean equivalent of the FBI has declassified World War II-era files that show Nazi agents in the South American country's main port of Valparaiso plotted to destroy the Panama Canal.

According to the files released by Chile's investigations police, the force's counterintelligence unit thwarted the plan after it detained the people leading it in Valparaiso. No other details were provided.

The head of Chile's investigations police said Thursday that the Department 50 unit also dismantled two Nazi espionage networks in Chile at the time.

The files from 1937-1944 were put in display at ceremony in the Chilean capital. The documents can also be accessed online.

