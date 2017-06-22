Crash claims up 2.7 per cent in first states to legalize pot

DENVER — An insurance study links increased car crash claims to legalized recreational marijuana.

The Highway Loss Data Institute, a leading insurance research group, released the results Thursday saying the study found collision claims in Colorado, Washington, and Oregon went up 2.7 per cent in the years since legal pot sales began when compared with surrounding states.

Marijuana advocates question the study's comparison of states with such varied populations.

Researchers accounted for factors such as the number of vehicles on the road in the study and control states, age and gender of drivers, weather and even whether the driver making a claim was employed. Neighbouring states with similar fluctuations in claims were used for comparison.