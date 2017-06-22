Egypt says 7 militants killed in raid on desert camp

CAIRO — Egypt's Interior Ministry says it has killed seven people in connection with recent attacks on the country's embattled Christian minority, including three church bombings and a deadly bus shooting, all claimed by the Islamic State group.

The ministry said in a Thursday statement that the militants, who were killed in an exchange of fire, were hiding in a western desert camp. It did not provide any further details.

Attacks on Coptic Christians have claimed the lives of more than 100 people and injured scores since December.