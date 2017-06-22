EU moves to boost military co-operation
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BRUSSELS — Weeks after being berated by U.S. President Donald Trump for failing to spend enough on
At a summit in Brussels, the 28 European Union leaders — 22 of them from nations that also are members of the U.S.-led NATO alliance — agreed to jointly develop or purchase military equipment such as drones.
"The objective is to deliver capabilities, ensure a competitive, innovative and balanced basis for Europe's
EU countries plan to draw up criteria and binding commitments over the next three months for setting their
The leaders also agreed to use EU funds to finance Europe's battlegroups - small, expeditionary forces that can be deployed quickly to crisis hotspots.
The battlegroups were established in 2007. They never have been used, mostly because countries participating in them would have to foot the bill if they were deployed.
The leaders also welcomed plans to set up a common European
While the moves are modest in comparison to NATO, they mark a sea change in the way the EU thinks about
"I am not going to say this is a historic moment, because you would laugh in my face, but it is an important step," Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel said.